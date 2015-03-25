Joe Marchant and Paul Hill ruled out of England's summer tour of Argentina

Harlequins centre Joe Marchant and Northampton prop Paul Hill have been ruled out of England's tour to Argentina next month through injury.

Marchant has a toe injury and Hill has an ongoing neck problem. Neither have recovered sufficiently to be considered for the tour, the Rugby Football Union has announced.

Additionally, cross-code wing Denny Solomona is this week staying with Sale Sharks to continue treatment on a foot sprain suffered in Brighton last week.

England will assess Solomona to determine if he can return to the training camp at the end of this week.

England head coach Eddie Jones will announce his 31-man squad travelling to Argentina on Monday, May 29, following the weekend's Aviva Premiership final and England's Old Mutual Wealth Cup match against the Barbarians.

Source: PA

