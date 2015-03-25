 
Joe Cokanasiga signs new four-year deal with London Irish

02 October 2017 02:24

England prospect Joe Cokanasiga has signed a new four-year contract with London Irish.

The uncapped 19-year-old wing, who toured Argentina with England in June, made his Exiles debut last season with his five tries in 12 appearances helping the club return to the Aviva Premiership.

"I'm thrilled to have pledged my future to London Irish, a club that is really ambitious to succeed at the highest level," said the Fijian-born back.

"I've been at Irish since the age of 16 and they have looked after me from the moment I joined the club."

Source: PA

