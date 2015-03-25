 
  1. Rugby
  2. Rugby Union

Jim Mallinder turns his attentions to Stade Francais after Connacht win

20 May 2017 06:54

Northampton director of rugby Jim Mallinder was a relieved man as Saints just held off Connacht 21-15 to keep alive their hopes of European Champions Cup qualification for next season.

Saints now face a home tie with Stade Francais next Friday with the winners taking the last remaining place in next season's competition.

Nic Groom and Harry Mallinder scored tries for the home side with Mallinder converting one and adding three penalties.

Jim Mallinder said: "We knew they would stick together and be competitive throughout as we've never had an easy game against them.

"Remarkably I didn't have any problems raising the players for this game as they've been fantastic throughout the week.

"It's a terrific way to end the season with a home game against Stade but we'll have to play a lot better if we are going to win as they are getting better week by week.

"I'm not really a fan of these play-offs as it makes it a long season but we've been given a chance so we need to take that opportunity and from a financial point of view it's not the end of the world with two extra home games."

David Heffernan and Niyi Adeolokun scored tries for a spirited Connacht with Craig Donaldson converting one and kicking a penalty but there was to be no fairytale ending for their head coach, Pat Lam, who takes over at Bristol for next season.

Lam said: "I was proud of the effort and am happier to be leaving after this performance as opposed to a couple of very poor performances in recent weeks.

"We fronted up and worked hard off the ball but discipline and little errors cost us as we didn't have enough accuracy and needed to play at a quicker tempo.

"We had opportunities to win the game but didn't take them and that's been the story of our season.

"It wasn't an easy decision to make to leave Connacht after four years but while we are still the weakest province in terms of budget, there have been lots of changes for the better with the support of all four counties in Western Ireland being terrific."

Source: PA

Feature From Champions League to the battle of the clarets - reasons to watch on Sunday

From Champions League to the battle of the clarets...

With the Premier League title and relegation already decided, there is only Champions League qualification to play for in the final weekend's matches.

Feature Manchester United Boss Jose Mourinho Set For 250-game Premier League Landmark

Manchester United Boss Jose Mourinho Set For 250-g...

Jose Mourinho will reach 250 games as a Premier League manager when Manchester United host Crystal Palace on Sunday.

Feature How do you stop a problem like diving?

How do you stop a problem like diving?...

The FA are from next season introducing a panel to decide how to ban players who dive.

Feature How would Huddersfield fare in the Premier League?

How would Huddersfield fare in the Premier League?...

Huddersfield are one game away from a first promotion to the Premier League following their penalty shootout win against Sheffield

Feature Manchester clubs set to raid Spurs, Sanchez Arsenal stay dependent on top 4 - Transfer News

Manchester clubs set to raid Spurs, Sanchez Arsena...

There could be a mass exodus at Tottenham after their failure to win the Premier League title.

Feature Is Mourinho becoming the

Is Mourinho becoming the 'Desperate One'?...

Ever since Jose Mourinho sprinted along the Old Trafford turf with his arms pumping in joyous celebration following Porto's triumph