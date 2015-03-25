Jim Mallinder impressed by Northampton intensity as Saints beat Leicester

Jim Mallinder viewed Northampton's 24-11 Aviva Premiership victory over Leicester as redemption for their opening-weekend collapse to Saracens.

Luther Burrell, Dylan Hartley and Tom Collins ran in tries at Franklin's Gardens as Saints ended a run of seven successive defeats in the East Midlands derby, a sequence that dated back to 2014.

Seven days earlier Northampton were overwhelmed 55-24 by Saracens at Twickenham in a harrowing start to their league campaign that had placed Mallinder under pressure.

"We had to respond like that, there was no other way. We talked about it during the week. The lads knew they played badly and this was their response," director of rugby Mallinder said.

"It's been one of those weeks. You lose games and you don't sleep. You win and life becomes a lot easier.

"That's a good reminder for us for the rest of this season - in this game you have got to be physical and get that intensity right.

"Last weekend we didn't do it, but from the first minute here you could see we were up for it.

"You could see that in the two-man tackles, knocking them back every time they had the ball.

"Our carries were dominant and so were the collisions. That's the minimum standard we have to set every week.

"We've shown what we can do now. We know we've got some good players. Our pack was outstanding.

"Courtney Lawes and Dylan Hartley, your two proper leaders and England internationals, really worked from the front and were outstanding.

"We've won one and lost one, so roll on Bath on Friday."

Leicester have made their worst start to a Premiership season since 2011 after losing both of their opening two games.

"Two defeats leave us at the bottom of the ladder. We were second at stuff that we pride ourselves on," director of rugby Matt O'Connor said.

"We lost lots of the big moments. We're a disappointed group, but the beautiful thing is that there are 20 games to go."

O'Connor insisted the decision not to remove Dominic Ryan for a head injury assessment, despite the replacement back row appearing to take a heavy blow, was due to the nature of the injury.

"Dom made a fantastic cover tackle and in the process winded himself. The physio was on the scene and as soon as the physio gets there, Dom asks, 'Did they score or not?'," O'Connor said.

"That would indicate to me that he's conscious and that he's fine. The physio said he was 100 per cent fine, so there are no issues."

Source: PA

