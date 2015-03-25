Jerome Kaino relishing Lions challenge

New Zealand back-row star Jerome Kaino has described the prospect of playing in a Test series against the British and Irish Lions as "huge".

Kaino won the first of his 78 caps a year after the Lions' last New Zealand visit in 2005, when they suffered a 3-0 Test series whitewash against the Dan Carter-inspired All Blacks.

But he is set to be a key part of head coach Steve Hansen's back-row armoury this time around, starting in next Saturday's opening clash at Eden Park, Auckland.

"Any Test in the All Blacks environment is huge, and I think things are slowly starting to amplify now that we are finally getting to the first Lions Test," Kaino said.

"Hopefully, the possibility of getting selected to play this weekend is huge.

"The Lions Tests in 2005 were amazing, how the whole country got amongst it, and all the Lions fans added to everything. It was a great time to be in New Zealand, and it is a similar feeling this time around.

"You don't think your professional career is going to last more than 10 years, and I feel blessed to be able to be here and (to have) been around for this long.

"All that (the Lions fans) adds to the Test match atmosphere, whether they are supporting you or not. Any Test match you play, home or away, has always got that pressure.

"It is exciting. There has been a long build-up to this first Test, and we are excited about the challenge."

The back-row battle is set play a critical role in all three Tests, and Kaino admits the Lions' resources in that area are impressive.

"They are probably some of the form loose forwards of the last couple of years. Sean O'Brien was huge on the weekend (against the New Zealand Maori), and against the Crusaders. It's not just the tight stuff, he gets around the park as well.

"Individually, I think they are up there with some of the best, and seeing their combinations the last couple of weeks definitely makes them a threat.

"You always want to measure yourself against the best, and the way the northern hemisphere teams have been playing for the last couple of years, especially in the forwards, has definitely set standards."

Both Kaino and his All Blacks colleague Brodie Retallick were in relaxed guise as they met the media at New Zealand's team hotel in Auckland on Monday, but Retallick underlined how big a task the world champions face during the next three weekends.

"We've looked at certain aspects of the Maori game," he said. "(The Lions) brought a real intensity.

"There is a lot of anticipation about this first Test in the series. We've got huge respect for what the Lions are and what they are bringing.

"They play the game maybe slightly differently to an Australian team or a South African team but that is what rugby is all about, having the ability to overcome an opposition with different tactics. It's an exciting challenge.

"It is definitely special. I can't describe what it is going to be like on Saturday, but I know it is going to be pretty intense and there will be a lot of pressure."

Kaino dismissed Lions head coach Warren Gatland's suggestion two days ago that Hansen might be worried leading into the Tests.

"He (Hansen) was still his cheeky self this morning, cracking jokes," Kaino said. "So I haven't seen anything out of the ordinary."

Source: PA

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.