Jason O'Halloran impressed by Callum Gibbins' impact with Glasgow Warriors

Callum Gibbins has been tipped to have a major influence on Glasgow's pack following his impressive debut.

The 28-year-old New Zealander helped Warriors to a 31-10 victory over Ospreys on Saturday to make it two Guinness PRO14 wins from two under Dave Rennie.

Assistant coach Jason O'Halloran believes the former Hurricanes flanker's experience and discipline will be a major asset following the departure of Simone Favaro.

Speaking ahead of Saturday's encounter at Cardiff, O'Halloran said: "They are very similar in terms of their work ethic and their desire to be physical and dominate the contact area.

"But with Callum you also get a really good awareness of systems. At times Simone would probably rush out of line and either get a big hit or a big line break for the opposition.

"So Callum's accuracy and the fact he is a smart guy is really beneficial to the group. We have so many young loose forwards and he can become a really good mentor to the likes of Matt Smith, Matt Fagerson, Lewis Wynne."

Source: PA

