 
  1. Rugby
  2. Rugby Union

Jason O'Halloran impressed by Callum Gibbins' impact with Glasgow Warriors

12 September 2017 04:23

Callum Gibbins has been tipped to have a major influence on Glasgow's pack following his impressive debut.

The 28-year-old New Zealander helped Warriors to a 31-10 victory over Ospreys on Saturday to make it two Guinness PRO14 wins from two under Dave Rennie.

Assistant coach Jason O'Halloran believes the former Hurricanes flanker's experience and discipline will be a major asset following the departure of Simone Favaro.

Speaking ahead of Saturday's encounter at Cardiff, O'Halloran said: "They are very similar in terms of their work ethic and their desire to be physical and dominate the contact area.

"But with Callum you also get a really good awareness of systems. At times Simone would probably rush out of line and either get a big hit or a big line break for the opposition.

"So Callum's accuracy and the fact he is a smart guy is really beneficial to the group. We have so many young loose forwards and he can become a really good mentor to the likes of Matt Smith, Matt Fagerson, Lewis Wynne."

Source: PA

Feature Five talking points ahead of Liverpool v Sevilla

Five talking points ahead of Liverpool v Sevilla...

Liverpool return to Champions League action at home to Sevilla on Wednesday.

Feature Five talking points ahead of Feyenoord v Manchester City

Five talking points ahead of Feyenoord v Mancheste...

Manchester City face Dutch champions Feyenoord in the first match of their latest Champions League campaign on Wednesday.

Feature Five things you may not know about US Open champion Sloane Stephens

Five things you may not know about US Open champio...

Sloane Stephens defeated Madison Keys to win her first grand slam title at the US Open.

Feature 12 things you may not know about England bowler James Anderson

12 things you may not know about England bowler Ja...

James Anderson has become the first England bowler to take 500 Test wickets during the third game against West Indies at Headingley.

Feature James Anderson becomes sixth bowler to take 500 Test wickets

James Anderson becomes sixth bowler to take 500 Te...

James Anderson has joined Test cricket's elite 500 club, taking the landmark scalp in the third match against West Indies.

Feature Fantasy Premier League managers cold on Sanchez, Coutinho and Van Dijk

Fantasy Premier League managers cold on Sanchez, C...

Alexis Sanchez, Philippe Coutinho and Virgil van Dijk may not have left their clubs in the transfer window but it