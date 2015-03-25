 
  1. Rugby
  2. Rugby Union

Jason Harries joins Edinburgh on one-year deal

30 May 2017 08:09

Edinburgh have signed winger Jason Harries from London Scottish.

The former Wales youth and sevens international has signed a one-year contract.

The 28-year-old scored 22 tries in 45 appearances for the Richmond club.

Harries said: "I've heard a lot of good things about Edinburgh and it seems to be an exciting time for the club, so I'm looking forward to joining up with the squad.

"There's going to be a lot of competition for a spot in the back-three, but that's what we thrive on as rugby players and it can only make us better.

"I can carry the ball hard, run hard and will come looking for work off the wings. I'll be looking to bring that versatility to the team."

Source: PA

Feature United interested in Perisic, Herrera to rebuff Barca, Wenger set to stay at Arsenal - Transfer News

United interested in Perisic, Herrera to rebuff Ba...

The Guardian says Arsenal's board is set to rubber-stamp a new two-year contract for manager ARSENE WENGER when they meet on Tuesday morning.

Feature The most expensive goalkeepers in world football

The most expensive goalkeepers in world football...

Manchester City have been strongly linked with a deal for Benfica's Ederson Moraes which would make the Brazilian the most

Feature 5 things you may not know about Manchester City target Ederson

5 things you may not know about Manchester City ta...

Benfica goalkeeper Ederson has been heavily linked with a move to Manchester City after admitting he has probably played his

Feature 5 things we learned from the Scottish Cup final

5 things we learned from the Scottish Cup final...

Celtic wrapped up their first domestic treble since 2001 as they beat Aberdeen 2-1 in the final of the William Hill Scottish Cup.

Feature 5 things we learned from the Aviva Premiership final

5 things we learned from the Aviva Premiership fin...

Exeter Chiefs slugged their way to a maiden Aviva Premiership title thanks to a 23-20 victory over Wasps after extra

Feature Andy Murray

Andy Murray's potential path to French Open glory...

World number one Andy Murray heads the field for the year's second grand slam in Paris.