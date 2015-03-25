Jason Harries joins Edinburgh on one-year deal

Edinburgh have signed winger Jason Harries from London Scottish.

The former Wales youth and sevens international has signed a one-year contract.

The 28-year-old scored 22 tries in 45 appearances for the Richmond club.

Harries said: "I've heard a lot of good things about Edinburgh and it seems to be an exciting time for the club, so I'm looking forward to joining up with the squad.

"There's going to be a lot of competition for a spot in the back-three, but that's what we thrive on as rugby players and it can only make us better.

"I can carry the ball hard, run hard and will come looking for work off the wings. I'll be looking to bring that versatility to the team."

Source: PA

