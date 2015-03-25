 
Jared Payne misses Lions clash due to headache

27 June 2017 06:54

Ireland's Jared Payne was withdrawn from the British and Irish Lions' clash with the Hurricanes as a precaution after suffering a headache.

Wales full-back Leigh Halfpenny will take a seat on the Lions' bench for Tuesday night's Westpac Stadium encounter in Wellington.

"Jared Payne has been replaced on the bench for the British and Irish Lions clash with the Hurricanes at Westpac Stadium on Tuesday night," read a Lions statement.

"Payne - who has reported with a headache and has been stood down as a precaution - has been replaced by Leigh Halfpenny for the game."

Source: PA

