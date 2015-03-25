Jamie George looking for immediate Saracens response against Clermont

Jamie George admits Saracens face judgement day as they seek to repair the psychological scarring inflicted by their European Champions Cup collapse to Clermont.

The European champions fell to a record 46-14 defeat in a repeat of last season's final on Monday, leaking six tries in a dreadful defensive performance that produced a staggering 37 missed tackles.

They face the return fixture immediately and travel to the Parc des Sports Marcel Michelin on Sunday seeking to avoid a seventh successive defeat in all competitions.

"It hurts, of course it does, but the way we respond to this is the most important thing now," England hooker George said.

"The scar that is left.in six weeks' time if we come away being proud of the performances we have put in, then we will feel a lot better.

"We need a response because of the way that we played. We are all very disappointed with how we played. We need to have a collective look at our game and learn from that.

"We have got players who care about this club and because we care about it we will learn from it and we will put it right in a huge game next Sunday."

Source: PA

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.