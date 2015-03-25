 
  1. Rugby
  2. Rugby Union

Jamie George looking for immediate Saracens response against Clermont

13 December 2017 12:54

Jamie George admits Saracens face judgement day as they seek to repair the psychological scarring inflicted by their European Champions Cup collapse to Clermont.

The European champions fell to a record 46-14 defeat in a repeat of last season's final on Monday, leaking six tries in a dreadful defensive performance that produced a staggering 37 missed tackles.

They face the return fixture immediately and travel to the Parc des Sports Marcel Michelin on Sunday seeking to avoid a seventh successive defeat in all competitions.

"It hurts, of course it does, but the way we respond to this is the most important thing now," England hooker George said.

"The scar that is left.in six weeks' time if we come away being proud of the performances we have put in, then we will feel a lot better.

"We need a response because of the way that we played. We are all very disappointed with how we played. We need to have a collective look at our game and learn from that.

"We have got players who care about this club and because we care about it we will learn from it and we will put it right in a huge game next Sunday."

Source: PA

Feature Five likely candidates to replace Jim Mallinder at Northampton

Five likely candidates to replace Jim Mallinder at...

Aviva Premiership club Northampton have sacked their rugby director Jim Mallinder after 10 years in charge at Franklin's Gardens.

Feature Chelsea v Barcelona - what do the stats tell us?

Chelsea v Barcelona - what do the stats tell us?...

Chelsea were drawn against Barcelona in one of the standout ties of the Champions League last 16.

Feature Chelsea v Barcelona past meetings

Chelsea v Barcelona past meetings...

Premier League champions Chelsea have been drawn to face Barcelona in the Champions League last-16.

Feature 5 of football’s furious tunnel bust-ups

5 of football’s furious tunnel bust-ups...

Jose Mourinho is not the first Manchester United manager to be involved in a tunnel incident – in fact he

Feature When post-match interviews don

When post-match interviews don't go smoothly...

Jurgen Klopp became the latest manager to give an awkward post-match interview after Liverpool's 1-1 Merseyside derby draw with Everton.

Feature A closer look at Manchester City

A closer look at Manchester City's record-equallin...

Manchester City equalled the Premier League's record winning run of 14 games by beating Manchester United 2-1 on Sunday.