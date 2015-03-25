Jamie George hoping to make the next step with the Lions in New Zealand

Jamie George is used to major competition for a Test team starting place - and the British and Irish Lions' New Zealand tour is no exception.

All 17 of the Saracens hooker's England caps have been won off the replacements' bench, providing essential and valuable back-up to current England captain Dylan Hartley.

It could be that 26-year-old George ends up starting a Test for the Lions during the next six weeks before he does with England, but that is another demanding task given that his fellow squad hookers are Ireland skipper Rory Best and in-form Welshman Ken Owens.

At least he will not have the Lions skipper - flanker Sam Warburton - in direct competition for a Test berth, and George said: "I guess that is a change.

"But it will still be really tough competition. Both Rory and Ken are fantastic players, and it will be tough competing with them, but that is the competition you want.

"If we can push each other along and the competition is strong, it will only be better for the team. I am hugely looking forward to working with both of them.

"My mindset is that you have to earn the right to play in the shirt. That is my ambition.

"I know that I will have to be in form up against two world-class players, and I am making sure I am doing everything to get myself right when my opportunity comes."

George did not have long to reflect on Saracens' Aviva Premiership play-off defeat against Exeter last Saturday, as the Lions' training camp in County Kildare beckoned barely 24 hours later.

"The Sarries boys flew to Dublin the next day at about two o'clock, so we had to very quickly put the disappointment of the loss behind us and have our Lions caps on," he added.

"It was a good opportunity to move on, otherwise it would have been a long time to your next game if you were not involved in any of the summer tours."

Despite George playing a key part for England and Saracens this season, winning the RBS 6 Nations title and European Champions Cup during a marathon campaign, he is delighted with his fitness.

"I feel really good," he said. "They (Lions) put us under pressure in training this week, and it has been tough conditioning-wise. I have felt really good.

"A Lions tour gives you an increase in energy. Despite your body feeling a bit battered at the end of a long season, it does not come into contention as I am so excited about getting going with the Lions.

"It will be a while before I reflect on the season. It was a bit surreal getting selected by the Lions, but now I am here I am getting stuck in and really looking forward to it.

"We have been going through it all. We do not have that long until our first game, and we had to very quickly learn the calls. The expectation was on the players to get up to speed, and it has been going well.

"Everyone would prefer to start, but at the same time whatever role I am given I will do to the best of my ability.

"For England, so far it has been off the bench. Whhether it is the same here, I don't know, but whatever opportunities I get, I will be giving it my best."

Source: PA

