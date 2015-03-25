 
James Horwill named Harlequins captain

12 June 2017 11:39

Harlequins have announced that James Horwill is to succeed Danny Care as club captain for next season.

Horwill joined Quins in 2015 and has made 40 appearances, scoring five tries, and recently agreed a new contract that will keep the lock at Twickenham Stoop until 2020.

The 32-year-old former Australia captain said: "I'm very humbled and honoured to be asked to captain such a great club. It's certainly something that I won't be taking lightly.

"The hard work for us as a squad starts now and we want to make Harlequins as successful as it can be.

"The exciting thing is we haven't reached our potential. We have played well in parts, but we have more to give, both in an individual capacity and as a group."

Horwill, who has 62 caps with the Wallabies, demonstrated his commitment to Quins last November when he sought to play on despite suffering a gruesome dislocation to his left index finger.

Source: PA

