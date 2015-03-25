Ireland rugby star Cian Healy apologises over laptop-on-plane incident

Ireland and Leinster star Cian Healy has apologised after being asked to leave a flight from Port Elizabeth to Cape Town.

The 29-year-old, on tour in South Africa with his club, was using his laptop after passengers were asked to stop using electronic equipment.

A member of the South African Express cabin crew then asked that the plane be turned around and the player was asked to leave when it returned to the terminal.

In a statement, Leinster Rugby confirmed that the Ireland prop was asked to leave Sunday afternoon's flight from Port Elizabeth to Cape Town.

"The issue related to a misunderstanding around the use of a laptop during the approach to take off," a spokesman said.

"Cian disembarked the plane and took the next available flight to Cape Town with the same airline.

"Cian apologised sincerely to all concerned at the time for any inconvenience caused."

Healy rejoined the squad on Sunday night in Cape Town and trained on Monday in Bishop's College.

This was not the first disruption to Leinster's travel plans, with the Irish province having admitted last week that an internal "administrative oversight" resulted in captain Isa Nacewa being denied entry to South Africa for the Guinness PRO14 matches against the Southern Kings and the Cheetahs.

Nacewa and fellow New Zealander Jamison Gibson-Park were turned back due to visa issues that came to light on arrival in Johannesburg.

Source: PA

