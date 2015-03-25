 
  1. Rugby
  2. International

Ireland edge thrilling opener against Australia at Women's Rugby World Cup

09 August 2017 11:38

Hosts Ireland clung on to claim a nail-biting 19-17 Women's Rugby World Cup opening win over Australia in Dublin.

Replacements Ciara Griffin and Sophie Spence had scored tries to put the Irish in a commanding position midway through the second half.

But the Australians hit back with a late converted try by Hilisha Samoa making it a tense final few minutes for the home side.

Ireland had gone into the game full of confidence but took some time to unlock the Australian defence until scrum-half Larissa Muldoon sneaked over.

Nora Stapleton's conversion gave the Irish a seven-point advantage but Australia hit back with Mahalia Miller reducing the deficit to two points at the interval.

When Wallaroos captain Shannon Parry crossed the line early in the second half Ireland were facing potential embarassment and they reached the hour mark trailing 10-7.

Griffin went over to restore the hosts' lead and another Stapleton conversion gave Ireland four-point cushion.

After a long spell of domination Spence was granted another Irish try via video replay, and it looked like the hosts had done enough to dig themselves out of a hole.

But Samoa's late effort helped Australia get back within touching distance and ensured Ireland would be a very relieved team at the final whistle.

Source: PA

Feature Goalscoring records of leading strikers at Premier League

Goalscoring records of leading strikers at Premier...

Arsenal may have got the best of the summer's spending rush on strikers, if the players' goalscoring records are any indication.

Feature 5 players to watch at the Women

5 players to watch at the Women's Rugby World Cup...

The Women's Rugby World Cup begins in Ireland on Wednesday, with 12 nations contesting a prize last won by England three years ago.

Feature 5 contenders to bolster England

5 contenders to bolster England's fragile batting ...

England coach Trevor Bayliss conceded after England's 3-1 Investec Test series win over South Africa that issues remain with the batting personnel.

Feature How does Neymar

How does Neymar's transfer fee stack up in footbal...

Neymar has become the world's most expensive player after completing his move from Barcelona to Paris St Germain.

Feature Neymar

Neymar's come a long way from the streets of Brazi...

Neymar da Silva Santos Junior has become the world's most expensive footballer after completing a 222 million euros (£200.

Feature 5 things about Paris St Germain

5 things about Paris St Germain's new signing Neym...

Neymar has left Barcelona and joined Paris St Germain in a world-record deal worth 222 million euros (Â£200.