 
  1. Rugby
  2. International

Ireland centre Robbie Henshaw to miss Argentina clash

23 November 2017 01:54

Robbie Henshaw will miss Ireland's Argentina clash with a suspected hamstring injury, while Leinster wing Adam Byrne will make his Test debut in Dublin on Saturday.

British and Irish Lions centre Henshaw missed training on Thursday, leaving him unable to contest selection to face the Pumas.

Munster's Chris Farrell will start in the centres, winning his second cap, as Ireland bid to offset the loss of one of their top stars in Henshaw.

Head coach Joe Schmidt has recalled a raft of frontline stars for the Argentina game following last weekend's edgy 23-20 win over Fiji which was achieved by an experimental line-up.

James Ryan will partner Iain Henderson in a powerful second row combination, with Bundee Aki in line for his second Test start at inside centre.

Leinster flyer Byrne was handed his provincial debut as a 19-year-old by Schmidt, but has since had to endure two broken legs amid staccato progress to his promising career.

But now the 23-year-old has been handed the chance to step up to the next level, and boss Schmidt will be hoping his top-line pace can add extra zip to Ireland's backline.

Source: PA

