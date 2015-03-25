Humphreys bracing for tactical guessing game with former Scotland boss Cotter

Glasgow forwards coach Jonathan Humphreys joked there would be some tactical second-guessing after Warriors were paired with Vern Cotter's Montpellier in the European Champions Cup.

Humphreys and recently-departed Scotland head coach Cotter will face each other in Pool 3 months after ending their association with the national team.

Humphreys told Warriors TV: "We talked to Vern about this a fair bit during the Six Nations - we were convinced it was going to happen.

"We've worked together for a long time, so we know what the strengths and the style of play of Montpellier will be, although we said we would double-bluff each other."

Glasgow will also face Guinness PRO12 rivals Leinster and English champions Exeter in a tough group.

Humphreys said: "Leinster, like a lot of the Irish teams, seem to base their season around the European campaign, so we'd expect them to have their best players available and really go for it.

"Leinster, Exeter and Montpellier all want to play a good brand of rugby, so I think it's going to be a really good tournament for the spectators."

Source: PA

