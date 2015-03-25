 
  1. Rugby
  2. International

'Humble' Lions hero Maro Itoje backed to put adulation into perspective

02 July 2017 04:54

Maro Itoje has the "humility" and drive not to let his cult status go to his head, according to Graham Rowntree.

England lock Itoje would have been forgiven for lapping up the Westpac Stadium atmosphere on Saturday as the British and Irish Lions edged out New Zealand 24-21 to level the three-Test series at one win apiece.

The thousands of raucous Lions fans created a home atmosphere for the tourists, with their chief anthem becoming the Itoje chant sung to the tune of the White Stripes' Seven Nation Army.

The deafening refrain drowned out the All Blacks supporters all night in Wellington, much to the Lions' delight - but assistant coach Rowntree insisted Itoje knows how to put the adulation into perspective.

"Maro's biggest quality is humility and how humble he is and how he is continually striving to get better," said Rowntree.

"He was calling the lineout on Saturday. He is still a young man.

"It's a pivotal Test and he is in there calling the lineout on top of everything else he is doing in the game."

Itoje was not even born the last time the Lions had pulled off a Test win in New Zealand, back in 1993.

But the 22-year-old has never once shown second thoughts about riding roughshod over reputation and record in a stunning career to date with Saracens, England and now the Lions.

The 12-cap lock's uncompromising play on Saturday squeezed the All Blacks into submission after New Zealand had claimed the first Test 30-15.

Sonny Bill Williams' red card tipped the balance in the Lions' favour in Wellington, with the centre dismissed for a head-high shoulder charge on Anthony Watson.

The Lions still laboured across the line despite the hosts playing almost an hour a man light, halting their momentum by conceding too many penalties.

Now the Lions will take on the All Blacks in Saturday's series decider in Auckland, where they will again seek to end New Zealand's stunning unbeaten run at Eden Park.

The All Blacks will be chasing a 40th match without defeat at their Auckland citadel, while the Lions are intent on claiming only their second-ever Test series win in New Zealand.

Itoje described leading the Lions' lineout for the second Test as just "business as usual", and Harlequins forwards coach Rowntree was left purring over the second row's steely focus.

In confirming Itoje as possessing the ideal temperament to cope with fan attention, Rowntree continued: "You can't deny his game impact, his physicality. I thought he brought all that.

"And I like his composure. He is continually striving to get better, asking everyone, "How can I get better?' He will go a long way."

Source: PA

Feature British players in this year

British players in this year's Wimbledon singles...

Twelve British players will compete in the main draw of the singles events at Wimbledon this year.

Feature 10 players to watch at Wimbledon 2017

10 players to watch at Wimbledon 2017...

Andy Murray defends his Wimbledon crown while Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal are both looking for their second grand slam titles of the year.

Feature 5 things we learned from the British and Irish Lions

5 things we learned from the British and Irish Lio...

The British and Irish Lions claimed a superb Test series-levelling victory over world champions New Zealand at Westpac Stadium on Saturday.

Feature Ron Dennis

Ron Dennis' McLaren highs and lows...

Ron Dennis' four-decade association with McLaren is over after he stood down as chairman of the British team on Friday.

Feature Q&A on ECB

Q&A on ECB's new broadcast rights deal...

The England and Wales Cricket Board has revealed details of its broadcast rights deal for the five-year period between 2020-2024,

Feature Johanna Konta

Johanna Konta's possible route to Wimbledon final...

British number one Johanna Konta goes into Wimbledon - fitness permitting - as the best hope of a home champion