 
  1. Rugby
  2. International

How Twitter reacted to the Lions' draw against New Zealand

08 July 2017 04:21

The British and Irish Lions drew 15-15 with New Zealand in the third and final Test in Auckland, with the series finishing 1-1.

However, many former players and big names from the sporting world were left with a feeling of anti-climax after a pulsating clash at Eden Park.

Here, Press Association Sport picks out the best of the reaction on Twitter:

Former Ireland and Lions centre Brian O'Driscoll summed up the mood, saying: "Bizarre feeling at the end of that!"

Northampton Saints full-back Ben Foden then suggested an alternative: "They should play another one next week!"

It was a feeling shared by Harlequins winger Ugo Monye, former hurdler Dai Greene and Olympic bronze medal-winning heptathlete Kelly Sotherton.

Monye said: "Test match next wk by any chance?!!! Can't be a draw!!!"

Greene said: "Noooooo! Let them play on. We want a winner. This a terrible conclusion to the series. You can't have a draw, the players won't want a draw either."

Sotherton added: "Is that it? Seriously golden try not happening or something? Anyone else felt this ain't over?"

Some footballers were keen on penalties to decide the series, including Gary Lineker.

"Well that's a bloody anti-climax," said the former England striker. "With Farrell and not a German in sight, we might have won a penalty shootout."

Former Manchester City and Newcastle midfielder Joey Barton said: "Surely it's got to go to penalties. The one sport that we actually excel at them."

Former Liverpool defender Jamie Carragher said: "Great series @lionsofficial but organise a 4th test or play extra time!"

Michael Owen was more philosophical, with the ex-England striker saying: "There is nothing as captivating as sport at the highest level. Brilliant series. Those last few minutes were unbelievable!"

Former Lions coach Sir Clive Woodward also preferred to analyse the action, saying: "Truly brilliant game, massive well done to Gatland & all involved, game was special & nobody deserved 2 lose but huge courage from Lions."

Source: PA

