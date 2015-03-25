How Twitter reacted to death of All Blacks great Sir Colin Meads

Tributes were pouring in for Sir Colin Meads on Sunday following his death from pancreatic cancer at the age of 81.

Here, Press Association Sport looks at selected Twitter reaction to the loss of the All Blacks great.

Former England captain Will Carling: " Very sad to hear that the great Sir Colin Meads has died. There is a man who lived up to his legend. RIP"

New Zealand fly-half Dan Carter: " Such sad news to wake up to today. An Honor to have met him on many occasions. RIP Sir Colin Meads!"

Former All Blacks captain Sean Fitzpatrick: " So sad to wake up to the news that Sir Colin has died. He had such an influence on my life and many others. RIP Tree Love to Verna & family"

World Rugby chief executive Brett Gosper: " World Rugby is saddened by loss of @AllBlacks legend Sir Colin Meads. Our thoughts are with the Meads family and New Zealand Rugby family."

New Zealand prime minister Bill English: " A sad day for NZ rugby and for NZ. Sir Colin was not only a great All Black but also a genuinely good Kiwi bloke. He will be missed. Sir Colin represented what it means to be a NZer. He was no-nonsense, reliable, hardworking, warm and very generous with his time. My thoughts are with Sir Colin's wife Lady Verna, and his family and friends at this time."

Former New Zealand cricket captain Brendon McCullum: " Sad to say goodbye to a Great NZer, Sir Colin Meads. A man who was everything our country stands for. RIP Sir Pinetree."

New Zealand's WBO heavyweight champion boxer Joseph Parker: " Rest In Peace to the legend Sir Colin Meads. Love and prayers to the Meads family and rugby community at this time"

South African Rugby: "Thoughts and prayers from the Boks and SA Rugby to our friends in New Zealand on the passing of this All Black great. RIP Sir Colin Meads."

British & Irish Lions: "We are deeply saddened by the news and our thoughts are with Sir Colin's family and the entire country of New Zealand."

Chiefs Rugby: "Rest in Peace Sir Colin Meads. A true legend of #ChiefsCountry. Your contribution to rugby and beyond will never be forgotten."

Source: PA

