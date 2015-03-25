 
Hooker James Hanson joins Gloucester on short-term deal

18 September 2017 07:53

Australia international hooker James Hanson has joined Gloucester on a short-term deal.

The Aviva Premiership club said that 29-year-old Hanson will be with them prior to the start of next year's Super Rugby competition.

Hanson, who has won 12 caps, made his Wallabies debut five years ago and has played for Super Rugby franchises Queensland Reds and Melbourne Rebels.

Hanson has arrived in the west country and already started training with his new team-mates.

"We have been looking to add some experience and strength in depth to our squad in this position," Gloucester rugby director David Humphreys said.

"It is our goal to create competition for every shirt, and a player of James' quality is a strong addition to our group.

"James knows what it takes to perform on the top level, and he is excited to represent Gloucester and experience what life is like in the Aviva Premiership."

Source: PA

