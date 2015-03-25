Hollie Davidson becomes Scotland's first contracted female referee

Former Scotland Under-20 international Hollie Davidson has been appointed as the nation's first contracted female referee.

Davidson played for BT Women's Premier League side Murrayfield Wanderers as a half-back and enjoyed two seasons with the Scottish Under-20s.

The 24-year-old was selected to officiate at four of this season's Women's Sevens Series tournaments and it is hoped she will be involved in the 2020 Olympics.

She said: "I am delighted to join Scottish Rugby as a contracted referee, having made the transition from player to match official and enjoyed refereeing from the moment I picked up the whistle.

"My focus next season will be on securing my position on the sevens circuit, and putting myself in contention for the top matches, while also developing within the 15-a-side game on a domestic level.

"Refereeing rugby is completely different to playing, it is the type of involvement where you have to stay mentally sharp and on the button for 80 minutes ."

Scottish Rugby referee commissioner Tappe Henning said: "As a result of our women and girls' referee development strategy, implemented at the start of the 2015/16 season, Hollie has developed her officiating on a number of national and international stages.

"This appointment demonstrates our commitment to developing female referees and ensuring the growth of home-grown talent, as we strive to compete for more appointments at World Rugby tournaments and international competitions."

Source: PA

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.