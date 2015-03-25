 
Henry Slade says win over Montpellier ranks 'up there' with Exeter's best

22 October 2017 03:54

Exeter centre Henry Slade believes Sunday's 27-24 victory over Montpellier goes down as one of the best European results in the English side's history.

Man of the match Don Armand scored in either half while centre Ian Whitten also added a try as Gareth Steenson kicked three conversions and two penalties.

Montpellier took two points thanks to a pair of tries from Nemani Nadolo and Joe Tomane and Benoit Paillaugue efforts, but it was Rob Baxter's men who came out on top.

Slade said: "This result is definitely up there. It was a big effort, Montpellier threw everything at us and they're a top side with some big lads.

"It took a lot out of us and it's really pleasing to come away with the win. Last year we came to France in Europe, thought we'd give it a go, and got blown away a few times.

"This year we came here to win and I thought we did it really well. Away wins are massive in Europe and we have Leinster back to back next which is going to be exciting."

Exeter were committed to playing an entertaining game but turned around 17-10 down. Armand's try was converted by Steenson, but Tomane, Paillaugue and Nadolo's first had put Montpellier ahead. The hosts also lost Jesse Mogg to a yellow card for a deliberate knock-on.

In the second half, Exeter stepped up to the plate with their bench impressing. Whitten and Nadolo swapped tries, before Armand scored his second. Steenson converted to make it 24-24 and his 72nd-minute penalty proved to be the difference between the teams.

Exeter boss Baxter said: "It was tough and the game was up and down. The guys stuck at it for long enough to force the win and we were brave. We said at the start we were going to go for it and sometimes we made things difficult for ourselves.

"But if you believe in something, that ultimately helps you to see tough games like this home.

"Against any good side you're going to have periods when you're up against it, but we never panicked or lost our shape. We knew over the 80 minutes we'd have some good moments if we kept the tempo high, but we can still be better."

Exeter and Leinster are the two teams at the top of Pool Three, and Baxter added: "With both Leinster and us going unbeaten up till now it makes the double-header a fantastic occasion for everybody.

"I hope we can have a huge game at Sandy Park and I know we'll take thousands of people over to Dublin. What we wanted was to have our fate in our own hands at the end of the first two rounds and that's where it is. It's up to us now to see if we can drive home this pool."

Source: PA

