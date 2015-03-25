Head coach Tabai Matson to leave Bath for family reasons

Bath have announced that head coach Tabai Matson is to leave the Aviva Premiership club for family reasons.

Bath said that Matson will return to New Zealand following their Premiership game against Northampton on September 15.

He linked up with Bath ahead of last season, joining his fellow New Zealander Todd Blackadder at the Recreation Ground following Blackadder's appointment as rugby director.

The pair had previously worked together at the Canterbury-based Crusaders.

"This has been an incredibly tough decision for me," Matson said.

"I have enjoyed every minute at Bath Rugby, and we have such a great group of players here who I believe will achieve great success.

"Ultimately, I have made the decision that as a family, we need to be at home in New Zealand, and I appreciate the club's understanding."

Bath opened their Premiership campaign two days ago with a first league win at Leicester for 14 years, and they host European champions Saracens on Saturday.

Blackadder said: "'Tabs' has done an exceptional job preparing the team for the new season.

"I know this has been a tough decision for him, but it is a decision we understand and respect.

"He has made a significant contribution to this club, and as a group we will continue to reap the rewards of his efforts throughout the course of the season.

"'Tabs' will leave us in a better place, and we wish him all the best for the future."

Blackadder heads up a senior coaching team at Bath of Matson, Toby Booth and Darren Edwards.

Source: PA

