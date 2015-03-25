 
  1. Rugby
  2. Rugby Union

Head coach Tabai Matson to leave Bath for family reasons

05 September 2017 02:53

Bath have announced that head coach Tabai Matson is to leave the Aviva Premiership club for family reasons.

Bath said that Matson will return to New Zealand following their Premiership game against Northampton on September 15.

He linked up with Bath ahead of last season, joining his fellow New Zealander Todd Blackadder at the Recreation Ground following Blackadder's appointment as rugby director.

The pair had previously worked together at the Canterbury-based Crusaders.

"This has been an incredibly tough decision for me," Matson said.

"I have enjoyed every minute at Bath Rugby, and we have such a great group of players here who I believe will achieve great success.

"Ultimately, I have made the decision that as a family, we need to be at home in New Zealand, and I appreciate the club's understanding."

Bath opened their Premiership campaign two days ago with a first league win at Leicester for 14 years, and they host European champions Saracens on Saturday.

Blackadder said: "'Tabs' has done an exceptional job preparing the team for the new season.

"I know this has been a tough decision for him, but it is a decision we understand and respect.

"He has made a significant contribution to this club, and as a group we will continue to reap the rewards of his efforts throughout the course of the season.

"'Tabs' will leave us in a better place, and we wish him all the best for the future."

Blackadder heads up a senior coaching team at Bath of Matson, Toby Booth and Darren Edwards.

Source: PA

Feature Dele Alli

Dele Alli's career highs and lows...

Dele Alli could face disciplinary action from FIFA after being caught making an obscene gesture on camera during England's

Feature United to reignite Bale pursuit, Leicester cool interest in free agent Sagna

United to reignite Bale pursuit, Leicester cool in...

Manchester United will again try to sign Gareth Bale next summer, according to The Sun.

Feature Oxlade-Chamberlain the latest player to leave Arsenal for Premier League rival

Oxlade-Chamberlain the latest player to leave Arse...

England winger Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain has signed for Liverpool from Arsenal.

Feature 5 of England

5 of England's most memorable Test matches on home...

Test cricket received a welcome shot in the arm this week, with the West Indies demonstrating that they are not

Feature Which big-name Premier League players could make transfer deadline day moves?

Which big-name Premier League players could make t...

Alexis Sanchez, Diego Costa and Philippe Coutinho will be among those waiting anxiously by their phones on what is set

Feature Conor McGregor

Conor McGregor's possible opponents if he continue...

Conor McGregor stepped into a boxing ring for the first time as a professional fighter against Floyd Mayweather, but it may not be the last.