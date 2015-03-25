 
  1. Rugby
  2. Rugby Union

Hat-tricks for Cory Allen and Tyler Morgan as Wales thrash RGC 1404

02 June 2017 09:39

Tyler Morgan and Cory Allen both touched down for hat-tricks as Wales recorded a crushing 88-19 win against Welsh Premiership side RGC 1404 ahead of their South Seas tour.

Wales, due to face Tonga on June 17 and Samoa on June 24, racked up 14 tries in a warm-up match against this season's WRU National Cup winners a t a sold-out Parc Eirias in Colwyn Bay.

Newport Gwent Dragons' Morgan scored his three tries in the first half, while centre partner Allen went over twice before the break and completed his hat-trick in the second period.

Cardiff Blues flanker Ellis Jenkins, club team-mate Alex Cuthbert and Wasps' back row Thomas Young all touched down twice, while skipper Jamie Roberts and fly-half Gareth Anscombe also went over.

RGC briefly lifted the home crowd with first-half tries through Afon Bagshaw, Tiaan Loots and Evan Yardley, but were clearly out-classed.

Jenkins and Allen both went over for two tries each and Morgan also touched down as Wales raced into a 33-0 lead inside the opening 24 minutes.

RGC responded with their first try through full-back Bagshaw and after Morgan had supported Sam Davies' break to touch down again, home centre Loots' interception try reduced the arrears to 40-12 after Jacob Botica had converted.

Roberts, captain in the absence of British & Irish Lions second row Alun Wyn Jones, powered over as half-time approached and there was still time for RGC hooker Yardley to score his side's third try and for Morgan to notch his hat-trick with a fine solo effort.

Winger Cuthbert judged a bouncing ball to perfection to touch down and extend Wales' lead to 59-19 early in the second period and Anscombe strolled over after a charge down for try number 10.

Young crossed the whitewash following a scrum to make it 69-19 just after the hour-mark and Allen touched down from close range for his hat-trick with 11 minutes left.

Young went over for the second time in the closing stages and Cuthbert treated a raucous crowd to the game's final try in the closing stages after racing in off his wing.

Source: PA

Feature United move in for £50m rated Lyon striker, Monaco reject huge offer from Arsenal for Mbappe

United move in for £50m rated Lyon striker, Monac...

L'Equipe claim Arsenal have made an £87million offer to sign Monaco striker KYLIAN MBAPPE, the 18-year-old who scored 26 goals

Feature City prepare £100m deal for Saints star, United turn down Madrid offer for De Gea - Transfer New

City prepare £100m deal for Saints star, United t...

Manchester City are preparing a £100million deal for VIRGIL VAN DIJK that they hope will allow them to beat Chelsea

Feature Arsenal show lack of ambition with new Wenger deal

Arsenal show lack of ambition with new Wenger deal...

After much debate, Arsene Wenger has finally signed the two-year extension to his contract and thus will continue on as manager of Arsenal.

Feature What next for Mahrez? Five possible destinations for Leicester

What next for Mahrez? Five possible destinations f...

Riyad Mahrez has reportedly told Leicester he wants to leave this summer.

Feature United interested in Perisic, Herrera to rebuff Barca, Wenger set to stay at Arsenal - Transfer News

United interested in Perisic, Herrera to rebuff Ba...

The Guardian says Arsenal's board is set to rubber-stamp a new two-year contract for manager ARSENE WENGER when they meet on Tuesday morning.

Feature The most expensive goalkeepers in world football

The most expensive goalkeepers in world football...

Manchester City have been strongly linked with a deal for Benfica's Ederson Moraes which would make the Brazilian the most