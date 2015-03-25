Hat-tricks for Cory Allen and Tyler Morgan as Wales thrash RGC 1404

Tyler Morgan and Cory Allen both touched down for hat-tricks as Wales recorded a crushing 88-19 win against Welsh Premiership side RGC 1404 ahead of their South Seas tour.

Wales, due to face Tonga on June 17 and Samoa on June 24, racked up 14 tries in a warm-up match against this season's WRU National Cup winners a t a sold-out Parc Eirias in Colwyn Bay.

Newport Gwent Dragons' Morgan scored his three tries in the first half, while centre partner Allen went over twice before the break and completed his hat-trick in the second period.

Cardiff Blues flanker Ellis Jenkins, club team-mate Alex Cuthbert and Wasps' back row Thomas Young all touched down twice, while skipper Jamie Roberts and fly-half Gareth Anscombe also went over.

RGC briefly lifted the home crowd with first-half tries through Afon Bagshaw, Tiaan Loots and Evan Yardley, but were clearly out-classed.

Jenkins and Allen both went over for two tries each and Morgan also touched down as Wales raced into a 33-0 lead inside the opening 24 minutes.

RGC responded with their first try through full-back Bagshaw and after Morgan had supported Sam Davies' break to touch down again, home centre Loots' interception try reduced the arrears to 40-12 after Jacob Botica had converted.

Roberts, captain in the absence of British & Irish Lions second row Alun Wyn Jones, powered over as half-time approached and there was still time for RGC hooker Yardley to score his side's third try and for Morgan to notch his hat-trick with a fine solo effort.

Winger Cuthbert judged a bouncing ball to perfection to touch down and extend Wales' lead to 59-19 early in the second period and Anscombe strolled over after a charge down for try number 10.

Young crossed the whitewash following a scrum to make it 69-19 just after the hour-mark and Allen touched down from close range for his hat-trick with 11 minutes left.

Young went over for the second time in the closing stages and Cuthbert treated a raucous crowd to the game's final try in the closing stages after racing in off his wing.

Source: PA

