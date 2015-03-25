Harry Williams not getting carried away despite being on verge of England debut

Harry Williams is set to win his first England cap on Saturday but, until he is named in Eddie Jones' team, he will not believe it.

The 25-year-old London-born front-row forward is one of 18 fresh faces in Jones' youthful touring party of 32 and almost certain to face Argentina in the first Test in San Juan on Saturday.

The 6ft 4in, 20st 9lb Williams, who was called up on the back of a tremendous season with Exeter, was asked by England to appear in front of a press conference on the eve of the squad's departure from Buenos Aires.

However, he insisted it did not necessarily mean he was in the team: "I'm not too sure," Williams said. "I haven't really thought about it too much yet, I hope so.

"All I've been thinking about so far is concentrating on the training and getting myself physically right. Hopefully the first cap will follow.

"It's something I never really dreamed about happening. When I made the decision to try and be a professional rugby player, I never thought about international rugby.

"To be honest with you, all I wanted was to be a Premiership player and I suppose a good run of performances, both on an individual level and from the team, has led me here and I'm really enjoying it."

Williams never looked back after being picked up by the Chiefs from Championship club Jersey and he played a key role in a campaign which culminated with a victory over Saracens in the Aviva Premiership final at Twickenham last month.

"It's been a really good year and finishing it on a high was a little bit surreal," he said. "My mind wasn't fully relaxed because I knew this was coming up.

"After a couple of days of partying, my mind was fully on this tour."

Source: PA

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.