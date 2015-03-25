 
  1. Rugby
  2. Rugby Union

Harry Williams not getting carried away despite being on verge of England debut

07 June 2017 10:09

Harry Williams is set to win his first England cap on Saturday but, until he is named in Eddie Jones' team, he will not believe it.

The 25-year-old London-born front-row forward is one of 18 fresh faces in Jones' youthful touring party of 32 and almost certain to face Argentina in the first Test in San Juan on Saturday.

The 6ft 4in, 20st 9lb Williams, who was called up on the back of a tremendous season with Exeter, was asked by England to appear in front of a press conference on the eve of the squad's departure from Buenos Aires.

However, he insisted it did not necessarily mean he was in the team: "I'm not too sure," Williams said. "I haven't really thought about it too much yet, I hope so.

"All I've been thinking about so far is concentrating on the training and getting myself physically right. Hopefully the first cap will follow.

"It's something I never really dreamed about happening. When I made the decision to try and be a professional rugby player, I never thought about international rugby.

"To be honest with you, all I wanted was to be a Premiership player and I suppose a good run of performances, both on an individual level and from the team, has led me here and I'm really enjoying it."

Williams never looked back after being picked up by the Chiefs from Championship club Jersey and he played a key role in a campaign which culminated with a victory over Saracens in the Aviva Premiership final at Twickenham last month.

"It's been a really good year and finishing it on a high was a little bit surreal," he said. "My mind wasn't fully relaxed because I knew this was coming up.

"After a couple of days of partying, my mind was fully on this tour."

Source: PA

Feature Transfer News: Mbappe subject of word record transfer bid

Transfer News: Mbappe subject of word record trans...

WHAT THE PAPERS SAYMonaco striker KYLIAN MBAPPE is expected to be hot property this summer as a number of clubs

Feature Cheick Tiote - from barefoot boy on streets of Abidjan to Premier League hero

Cheick Tiote - from barefoot boy on streets of Abi...

Boots were an unattainable luxury for Cheick Tiote when he started playing football on the streets of Abidjan in the Ivory Coast at the age of 10.

Feature 5 of the best Champions League final goals

5 of the best Champions League final goals...

Mario Mandzukic's quite brilliant overhead kick had nearly everyone watching the Champions League final between Juventus and Real Madrid applauding.

Feature 5 things we learned from the Lions

5 things we learned from the Lions' victory over t...

Owen Farrell rescued the British and Irish Lions in their first touring match of 2017, a tetchy 13-7 win over

Feature United move in for £50m rated Lyon striker, Monaco reject huge offer from Arsenal for Mbappe

United move in for £50m rated Lyon striker, Monac...

L'Equipe claim Arsenal have made an £87million offer to sign Monaco striker KYLIAN MBAPPE, the 18-year-old who scored 26 goals

Feature City prepare £100m deal for Saints star, United turn down Madrid offer for De Gea - Transfer New

City prepare £100m deal for Saints star, United t...

Manchester City are preparing a £100million deal for VIRGIL VAN DIJK that they hope will allow them to beat Chelsea