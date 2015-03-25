 
  1. Rugby
  2. Rugby Union

Harlequins fly-half Demetri Catrakilis suffers broken bone in throat

11 September 2017 01:23

Harlequins have announced that fly-half Demetri Catrakilis suffered a broken bone in his throat during Saturday's win over Gloucester and remains in hospital, but confirmed he will not require surgery.

South African-born Catrakilis was taken to hospital after he stopped breathing for several seconds during his side's 28-17 Aviva Premiership victory over Gloucester.

The summer arrival from Montpellier was injured by a shoulder hitting him near his throat minutes after he had kicked the first penalty of the Twickenham Stoop contest.

A Quins statement on Monday read: " Harlequins fly-half Demetri Catrakilis remains in hospital after sustaining a small fracture to a bone in his throat during the match against Gloucester Rugby on Saturday.

"The 28-year-old does not require surgery and Harlequins will provide a further update when available."

Harlequins director of rugby John Kingston said of Catrakilis after Saturday's match: "He has gone to hospital. He was struggling to breathe on the pitch. The area to breathe properly was not clearing which needed to get oxygen.

"We needed to get him to hospital. They will probably assess him overnight. It is precautionary but when you get a blockage like that, it is something you have to react quickly to.

"It was a shoulder to his throat. That was causing him difficulty and, indeed, he did not breathe for a few seconds. But then he started to and the oxygen helped him after he came off the pitch."

Source: PA

Feature Five things you may not know about US Open champion Sloane Stephens

Five things you may not know about US Open champio...

Sloane Stephens defeated Madison Keys to win her first grand slam title at the US Open.

Feature 12 things you may not know about England bowler James Anderson

12 things you may not know about England bowler Ja...

James Anderson has become the first England bowler to take 500 Test wickets during the third game against West Indies at Headingley.

Feature James Anderson becomes sixth bowler to take 500 Test wickets

James Anderson becomes sixth bowler to take 500 Te...

James Anderson has joined Test cricket's elite 500 club, taking the landmark scalp in the third match against West Indies.

Feature Fantasy Premier League managers cold on Sanchez, Coutinho and Van Dijk

Fantasy Premier League managers cold on Sanchez, C...

Alexis Sanchez, Philippe Coutinho and Virgil van Dijk may not have left their clubs in the transfer window but it

Feature Coutinho in contention for City clash

Coutinho in contention for City clash...

PHILIPPE COUTINHO will be considered for Liverpool's trip to Manchester City on Saturday, reports the Daily Mail.

Feature 5 talking points ahead of England v West Indies

5 talking points ahead of England v West Indies...

1.