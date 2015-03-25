Harlequins fly-half Demetri Catrakilis suffers broken bone in throat

Harlequins have announced that fly-half Demetri Catrakilis suffered a broken bone in his throat during Saturday's win over Gloucester and remains in hospital, but confirmed he will not require surgery.

South African-born Catrakilis was taken to hospital after he stopped breathing for several seconds during his side's 28-17 Aviva Premiership victory over Gloucester.

The summer arrival from Montpellier was injured by a shoulder hitting him near his throat minutes after he had kicked the first penalty of the Twickenham Stoop contest.

A Quins statement on Monday read: " Harlequins fly-half Demetri Catrakilis remains in hospital after sustaining a small fracture to a bone in his throat during the match against Gloucester Rugby on Saturday.

"The 28-year-old does not require surgery and Harlequins will provide a further update when available."

Harlequins director of rugby John Kingston said of Catrakilis after Saturday's match: "He has gone to hospital. He was struggling to breathe on the pitch. The area to breathe properly was not clearing which needed to get oxygen.

"We needed to get him to hospital. They will probably assess him overnight. It is precautionary but when you get a blockage like that, it is something you have to react quickly to.

"It was a shoulder to his throat. That was causing him difficulty and, indeed, he did not breathe for a few seconds. But then he started to and the oxygen helped him after he came off the pitch."

Source: PA

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.