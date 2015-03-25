 
Harlequins centre George Lowe announces retirement

30 August 2017 08:54

Harlequins centre George Lowe has been forced to retire from the game on medical advice.

Lowe, who has been plagued by injury in recent years, made 139 appearances for the club and won three pieces of silverware including the 2012 Aviva Premiership title.

The 27-year-old toured South Africa with England in 2012, starting a midweek match, but retires uncapped.

"Every player is devastated when the decision to retire is taken out of their hands and it was the last thing that I wanted to hear when the diagnosis became clear," Lowe said.

"Despite every effort to get me back on the pitch, it was not to be. Rugby has given me so much."

Source: PA

