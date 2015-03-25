Hamish Watson backs new boss Richard Cockerill to drive even higher standards

Hamish Watson thinks Edinburgh are heading in the right direction under new coach Richard Cockerill - even though they have yet to produce their best rugby.

Former Leicester director of rugby Cockerill has made a winning start to life at Myreside, with his new side winning both their two opening Guinness PRO14 clashes.

That has raised spirits round a club more used to languishing near the depths of the league than challenging for honours in recent years.

But with a determination to raise standards at Edinburgh, Cockerill is not merely happy to see his side grind their way to victories.

He even criticised his players despite seeing them pick up a bonus-point win against Dragons last week but Scotland flanker Watson says that is exactly the right approach needed if Edinburgh are to shake off the lethargy that has shackled the club over the last few years.

"Having someone like Cockers come in, someone who is used to winning things, is driving really high standards," said the back-rower.

"I've really enjoyed things under the new coaches so far. It was my first game back against Dragons and we got a good win.

"The training has been tough and a lot of things are changing round about the club but we're definitely a team heading in the right direction.

"The change of management undoubtedly helps freshen up the place but Cockers has done a lot more too. He's really trying to change attitudes, change the mental parts and change the culture of the club.

"He's pretty much got the same player base that was here before so it's not like he's brought in a load of superstars. The guys have always had quality but Richard is just now trying to get us all to show our best form.

"It's early days but so far, so good.

"Cockers said after last week's game that yes he was happy with the win but it was a pretty disappointing performance.

"All the players realise that and that's good. If you can get a bonus-point win but come away disappointed with how you played, that's a sign that you're becoming a good team.

"We're two from two so far and there's so much for us to build on. We haven't hit anywhere near our best but still winning games. That's a real positive for us."

Source: PA

