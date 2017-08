Bath back row Guy Mercer has joined the Ospreys on loan until the end of the season.

Mercer, who has made 123 appearances for Bath since making his debut in 2011, will be available for the Welsh region's Guinness PRO14 opener against Zebre on Saturday.

"This is great opportunity for Guy to get some regular rugby under his belt and we'd like to wish him all the best for the upcoming season," Bath director of rugby Todd Blackadder said.

Source: PA

