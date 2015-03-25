Gloucester sign back-row forward Ruan Ackermann

Gloucester have announced the signing of back-row forward Ruan Ackermann from Super Rugby finalists the Lions.

Ackermann will join his father Johan at Kingsholm for the new season, with Ackermann senior arriving in the west country on Thursday to officially begin his role as head coach.

Both were heavily involved in the Johannesburg-based Lions' outstanding Super Rugby campaign - they were beaten by the Crusaders in last weekend's final.

And Gloucester rugby director David Humphreys is delighted with another major playing signing following Ed Slater's recent arrival from Leicester.

"Anyone who has watched the Lions, Ruan has been one of their standout players," Humphreys said.

"We are trying to build a pack that is really competitive and really physical, and the attributes he brings to his game will be a huge addition and acquisition for the squad.

"We are pleased that we have been able to bring Ruan on board, and he will definitely complement our existing resources in the back-row, an area where we have real strength in depth and competition for places.

"Johan, of course, knows all about the qualities that Ruan possesses, and Ruan himself knows exactly the high standards that Johan expects of his team and his players.

"Ruan has proved time and time again in Super Rugby this season how capable a player he is, taking on and matching some quality performers, and has also demonstrated his versatility in playing across the back-row."

Ackermann recently represented South Africa A, while he was involved with the Barbarians last year, playing against Samoa in London.

Humphreys, meanwhile, spoke on Wednesday of how he feels rugby is edging closer towards football following England wing Jonny May's Gloucester exit.

May joined Leicester last week, with Slater moving in the opposite direction and Gloucester also receiving a transfer fee.

"The reality now is that rugby is moving towards football," Humphreys added.

"In effect, Jonny came in and handed in a transfer request. He did it and explained it was for personal reasons and for some rugby reasons.

"We have the view, Johan and I, that we only want players playing for Gloucester who want to be here. We feel with the transfer fee and the addition of Ed Slater to our squad, we will be in a stronger position going into next season.

"Jonny has been an outstanding player for Gloucester for many years, and the X-factor he brings will be missed, no question.

"But if you look back at the last couple of seasons, we haven't lost games because we couldn't score tries - we have been scoring lots of tries - our big issue has been around making sure we are competitive up-front.

"When Jonny had decided he wanted to leave, we sat down as a management team and wanted to make sure we recruited where we needed to most."

Source: PA

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.