Glasgow Warriors targeting Pro14 title success this season - Dave Rennie

Nothing other than winning a title can be considered a success at Glasgow Warriors this season, according to new head coach Dave Rennie.

The highly-rated New Zealander takes charge of his first competitive game this weekend, with an enviable record in his native country.

The former Chiefs man led his former side to unprecedented success in Super Rugby, winning titles in his first two seasons in 2012 and 2013 before leading them to the play-offs in every subsequent campaign.

As he prepares his side to take on Connacht this weekend, Rennie has said they must target one thing this year and not settle for another sixth-placed finish.

"Winning it (is the target)," he said.

"(But also) Continuing to grow the club. (Former coach) Gregor (Townsend) did a great job but it was a struggle last year when the internationals were out, so we have to try and build more depth.

"We have brought in a few guys that can't play for Scotland in that time which is important.

"In the end we have huge aspirations, I don't want these boys thinking fourth is good enough.

"You work hard to try and get to the play-offs and when you're there, you're two to three weeks off winning a title so it's a long way off, but we don't want to be talking about anything other than winning a title."

Warriors fans will not only be excited by Rennie's reputation as a winner in New Zealand - he is thought to be one of the main contenders to take over from Steve Hansen as All Blacks coach - but by his style of play.

Rennie tends to favour an attacking, running brand of rugby and is looking to bring that to the Pro14, but admits it will not be an immediate transition.

He said: "We are fortunate that in having Gregor here over the past few years, he plays a real positive brand of footie and that suits what I want.

"Between all us coaches we're trying to build on that and implement some subtle changes.

"It's going to be a gradual process but we're fortunate that we have some very good players, a lot of experience and a group of men who have a positive mindset around playing."

He added: "We showed some good examples last weekend, but we will play what's in front of us.

"If it's on, we'll play, if not then maybe we will look to kick from deep.

"But players understanding the concept of 'first act' with regard to quick taps and quick lineouts and so on, some guys have twigged really quickly, some will take a bit longer."

Source: PA

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.