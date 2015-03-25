 
Glasgow Warriors hand deals to Kiran McDonald and Ratu Tagive

05 June 2017 02:24

Glasgow Warriors have re-signed lock Kiran McDonald and extended winger Ratu Tagive's stay, with both men signing one-year deals.

McDonald, the 6ft 8in second-row, appeared for his hometown club in a pre-season friendly win over Canada A last year before joining Hull.

He told Warriors TV he was excited to work with the club's backroom team.

"It's an honour to come back here. I've never stopped following Glasgow - it's my home, and I've never stopped pushing to try and get back up the road," he said.

"Jonathan Humphreys has done really well with Scotland. I've been lucky enough to train under him a couple of times before and he's a great coach.

"Dave Rennie's coaching experience is unbelievable and he's achieved so much at the Chiefs, so it's very exciting."

Tagive has made only two appearances for the club following his arrival in November 2016, scoring one try, but has done enough to earn an extended stay.

The Australian-born 26-year-old represents Currie Chieftains in the BT Premiership when not required by Glasgow next year.

"I'm excited to be staying on and continuing to learn under the new coaching staff," he said.

"I'm really enjoying it here and I'm grateful to have the chance to stay next season."

Assistant coach Kenny Murray added: "Ratu impressed playing for Currie and in his opportunities in a Glasgow shirt last season and has earned another year at the club.

"We expect him to continue to progress as he harnesses his natural athleticism and develops his knowledge of the game and the way we want to play.

"Kiran has spent time with us before and it's great to welcome him back to Scotstoun.

"He's an imposing and mobile player and will add to the competition we have in the second-row next season."

Source: PA

