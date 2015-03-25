Glasgow sign South African fly-half Brandon Thomson on two-year deal

Glasgow are to take South African fly-half Brandon Thomson back to Scotstoun following a short but successful loan spell.

Warriors announced Thomson would return on a two-year deal "within the next couple of months".

The 22-year-old, who can also play at full-back, scored a try against Ulster on the first of three Glasgow appearances earlier this year. He has notched 26 points from seven Super Rugby outings for the Stormers.

Thomson said: "I'm very excited to be heading back to Scotstoun. I really enjoyed my short stint there earlier in the year and I'm looking forward to many more good times.

"The relationships I built in Glasgow was definitely a big contributing factor to going back, they are a great bunch of guys and made me feel at home right from the start."

New head coach Dave Rennie has also recruited two of Thomson's Stormers team-mates, Huw Jones and Oli Kebble, this summer so there will be plenty of familiar faces for Thomson.

"Dave Rennie is an excellent coach and has done very well with the Chiefs, so I'm super excited to have the opportunity to learn and be part of his set-up," he added.

"The likes of Huw and Oli also being there is awesome, it's like bringing a little part of home with me, and I'm sure we'll do great together in Glasgow colours."

Source: PA

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.