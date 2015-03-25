 
  1. Rugby
  2. Rugby Union

Glasgow sign South African fly-half Brandon Thomson on two-year deal

04 July 2017 01:09

Glasgow are to take South African fly-half Brandon Thomson back to Scotstoun following a short but successful loan spell.

Warriors announced Thomson would return on a two-year deal "within the next couple of months".

The 22-year-old, who can also play at full-back, scored a try against Ulster on the first of three Glasgow appearances earlier this year. He has notched 26 points from seven Super Rugby outings for the Stormers.

Thomson said: "I'm very excited to be heading back to Scotstoun. I really enjoyed my short stint there earlier in the year and I'm looking forward to many more good times.

"The relationships I built in Glasgow was definitely a big contributing factor to going back, they are a great bunch of guys and made me feel at home right from the start."

New head coach Dave Rennie has also recruited two of Thomson's Stormers team-mates, Huw Jones and Oli Kebble, this summer so there will be plenty of familiar faces for Thomson.

"Dave Rennie is an excellent coach and has done very well with the Chiefs, so I'm super excited to have the opportunity to learn and be part of his set-up," he added.

"The likes of Huw and Oli also being there is awesome, it's like bringing a little part of home with me, and I'm sure we'll do great together in Glasgow colours."

Source: PA

Feature How the Lions have fared in past series deciders

How the Lions have fared in past series deciders...

The British and Irish Lions face a series decider for the seventh time in their history when they face New Zealand in Auckland on Saturday.

Feature British players in this year

British players in this year's Wimbledon singles...

Twelve British players will compete in the main draw of the singles events at Wimbledon this year.

Feature 10 players to watch at Wimbledon 2017

10 players to watch at Wimbledon 2017...

Andy Murray defends his Wimbledon crown while Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal are both looking for their second grand slam titles of the year.

Feature 5 things we learned from the British and Irish Lions

5 things we learned from the British and Irish Lio...

The British and Irish Lions claimed a superb Test series-levelling victory over world champions New Zealand at Westpac Stadium on Saturday.

Feature Ron Dennis

Ron Dennis' McLaren highs and lows...

Ron Dennis' four-decade association with McLaren is over after he stood down as chairman of the British team on Friday.

Feature Q&A on ECB

Q&A on ECB's new broadcast rights deal...

The England and Wales Cricket Board has revealed details of its broadcast rights deal for the five-year period between 2020-2024,