Glasgow scrum-half Ali Price aiming to make his mark for Scotland on summer tour

Scotland scrum-half Ali Price is confident the team can win every match on their summer tour as he aims to grasp his opportunity to impress new coach Gregor Townsend.

Price took up the number nine spot when captain Greig Laidlaw picked up an injury during the RBS 6 Nations championship.

And, with Laidlaw now away on British and Irish Lions duty in New Zealand, the Glasgow man is hoping his run in the side will continue for Scotland's games against Italy, Australia and Fiji this month.

"It gives the rest of the nines an opportunity to have a go, put their marker down for the team," Price said.

"It can only be good for all of us. I really enjoyed the Six Nations and if I get my shot on this tour aim to kick on from that and use this experience to help grow as a player.

The Scots face Italy in Singapore on Saturday - the team will be announced on Wednesday - before travelling to take on Australia in Sydney the following weekend and Fiji in Suva on June 24.

"It is no secret that we have come out here to win all three games and truly believe we can do that," Price continued.

"It starts on Saturday against Italy (in Singapore). It is a new environment for both teams. They will have had more time under their new coach as well so will be an improved side.

"For us we are looking to hit the ground running and that will really kick off the next couple of weeks going into Australia and then Fiji."

Townsend and his assistants left their roles at Glasgow to officially take up the Scotland reins last month, giving Price a welcome sense of familiarity in the international arena.

"For me, it has been really good," the 24-year-old said. "I really enjoyed how we played, how we were coached and how we went about things at Glasgow.

"It has been easy for us as players. He has come across and we have all bought into what he wants to do and how he wants to win these games.

"It has been very similar to how he was at Glasgow. There are a lot of the squad who are Glasgow players. So far it has been a good transition - not many surprises. I have really enjoyed the first two or three weeks of him coaching and being in the squad."

Price has noticed a step up in the standards at training with Scotland, compared to club level, and reckons that stands the tourists in good stead in their bid to seal a third clean sweep on a southern-hemisphere tour following unbeaten trips to Argentina in 2010 and to Australia, Fiji and Samoa in 2012.

"We have ideas for how to handle different teams but the level at training has gone up, the intensity goes up, the skill level goes up," he said.

"That just happens when you move from club to international and we have all adapted to that really well, including Gregor (Townsend) and the other coaches."

Source: PA

