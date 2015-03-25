Glasgow hooker George Turner cited for off-the-ball challenge

Glasgow hooker George Turner faces further punishment for the yellow card which Scotstoun coach Dave Rennie called "dumb" and blamed for wrecking his side's European hopes.

The hooker has been cited after he was sin-binned during the Scots' 29-22 Champions Cup loss to Montpellier on Friday following an off-the-ball shoulder charge to the back of Louis Picamoles.

Warriors were leading 17-5 but Turner's sin-binning in the 27th minute turned the game in the French side's favour, with their victory effectively ending Glasgow's quarter-final chances.

Now Turner is waiting to hear if he will be in more trouble after Champions Cup organisers European Professional Cup Rugby (EPCR) announced the 25-year-old Scotland front-rower had been cited over the incident.

He is alleged to have broken Law 10.4 (f), which concerns "playing an opponent without the ball".

A three-man disciplinary committee will now hear the case in London on Wednesday, with Turner facing a ban if found guilty.

After the defeat, Rennie had said: "The first (sin-binning) was dumb. At 17-5 we had all the momentum, it was our lineout, our ball and 20 metres out, and that was telling, which is disappointing."

Source: PA

