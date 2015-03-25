 
Glasgow full-back Ruaridh Jackson dismisses Gordon Strachan's genetics argument

10 October 2017 07:54

Glasgow full-back Ruaridh Jackson has weighed in on the genetics debate surrounding Scottish sport, but has brushed off its significance.

Gordon Strachan blamed the Scotland football team's failure to qualify for the 2018 World Cup on genetics, suggesting a lack of height and strength meant his side could not cope with bigger sides in Europe.

However although Jackson, who rejoined the Warriors in the summer, played down the claims, he admitted some countries are perhaps ahead of others in the rugby world.

"I'm not a genetic masterpiece or anything, but I don't think (it is an issue)," Jackson said. "In terms of rugby anyway, w e're as big and as physical as others.

"I think maybe some of the southern hemisphere guys - such as the Maoris, the islanders and stuff - they put on muscle mass a bit easier than us but when it comes to it there's no massive difference.

"I think certainly when it comes to football, I don't think we're 'genetically inferior' by any stretch - maybe it's just skills but I don't want to cast a shadow over Scottish football.

"Everyone has different strengths, whether it's size, speed, speed of thought or skills; everyone has different strengths and that's what you have to play to and work on.

"It's a crazy spiel that he gave, but that's just my opinion and I don't really know much about it."

He added: "Scotland have shown on numerous occasions that we have world class athletes, whether that comes from cycling, swimming, rugby, hockey, everything.

"We have won medals, we have done things at major competitions and we have had incredible superstars like Chris Hoy and Andy Murray.

"We can't get caught up on genetics being an issue, I think we just have to work hard and deal with what we've been dealt. We've always produced some pretty good superstars."

The Warriors have made a brilliant start to their Guinness PRO14 campaign, winning six out of six including a late bonus-point win over Cheetahs last Friday.

They have made impressive strides under the watch of head coach Dave Rennie, and Jackson is targeting a similar start to the European Champions Cup campaign at Exeter this weekend.

He said: "We want to win every competition, so we are going to be putting out our best outfit in every game. We don't prioritise anything.

"Obviously winning the European cup would be the pinnacle of most guys' careers, so it's one everyone wants."

Source: PA

