Glasgow centre Alex Dunbar to bring up appearance milestone against Connacht

Scotland centre Alex Dunbar will complete a century of Glasgow appearances when the Warriors kick-off their new Guinness PRO14 season away to Connacht on Saturday.

The 27-year-old joined the Scotstoun outfit eight years ago from Selkirk and played a key role in the team's 2015 PRO12 triumph.

Dunbar, who signed a two-year contract extension with the club last season, will make his milestone run-out as the Dave Rennie era gets underway in Galway.

The Kiwi has replaced Gregor Townsend and his right-hand man Jonathan Humphreys admits Glasgow will be taking a step into the unknown as their new head coach takes charge of the team for the first time.

"There are different people at Glasgow, there are different coaches at Connacht and with pre-season games you can't really tell how they're going to go," he said.

"Reaching 100 caps will mean a lot to Alex Dunbar, he says it's been a long time coming. It's a special group, those 100-cap guys, so it'll be a proud moment for him tomorrow night."

Dunbar, who has scored 12 tries in Glasgow colours, will be joined by Sam Johnson in the middle of the park at the Sportsground.

Ruaridh Jackson begins his second stint at the Warriors in the number-15 jersey, adding to his 113 Glasgow appearances following three years playing in England.

On the wing, Lelia Masaga will make his competitive debut, the former All Black having impressed against the Dragons in pre-season, while Lee Jones completes the back three.

George Turner is another player representing the club for the first time, packing down with Jamie Bhatti and Zander Fagerson either side of him.

Tim Swinson joins Scott Cummings in the second-row, scrumming down in front of Matt Smith, Adam Ashe and new club captain Ryan Wilson.

Oli Kebble will be hoping for a debut, while Adam Hastings could make his first competitive appearance off the bench, with youngsters Adam Nicol and Matt Fagerson also named amongst the replacements.

Humphreys added: " Ruaridh Jackson played really well in our friendly match against the Dragons. We were all really impressed with him. It's great to have him back - he's played over 100 times for the club and it's as if he's never been away."

Source: PA

