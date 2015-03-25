Glasgow bring in George Turner on loan from Edinburgh

Glasgow Warriors have announced the signing of George Turner on a season-long loan deal from Edinburgh Rugby.

The 24-year-old hooker travels west along the M8 following six years in the capital.

A recipient of the Macphail Scholarship in New Zealand, Turner has played 10 times for Scotland Under-20s and was named in Gregor Townsend's Scotland squad for the summer tour to Singapore, Australia and New Zealand

He joined up with his new team-mates at Scotstoun for pre-season training this week and will compete with Fraser Brown, Pat MacArthur and James Malcolm for the number two jersey this season.

Speaking to Warriors TV, Turner said: "It's exciting to join the Warriors as this is my first move as a professional rugby player.

"I know the players who were on the Scotland tour and I know a couple of players who were at Edinburgh before and are now here, as well as some younger boys from age-grade rugby, so it has been an easy transition and easy getting started.

"Fraser Brown has been in the form of his life, he's been playing really well.

"I've seen him develop over the last few years after he came here (from Edinburgh) and hopefully I can do the same and push on from where I am now.

"James (Malcolm) and Pat (MacArthur) are two great players and with Fraser out injured it gives me a bit of a chance, so hopefully I can impress in pre-season and make my mark in the team."

The most recent of his 14 Edinburgh appearances came in the 29-18 victory at Scotstoun on the last day of last season.

This summer was his second experience of the national set-up having been involved in the Scotland squad for the 2016 Six Nations.

Warriors assistant coach Jonathan Humphreys said:: "George is a capable and hungry player who we believe will add to the competitiveness of our squad.

"He will have learnt a lot from his time away with the national side and has made a good impression in his first few days of training here at Scotstoun."

Source: PA

