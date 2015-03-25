 
  1. Rugby
  2. International

Gatland Junior will not go easy on his father in Lions opener, says Warburton

31 May 2017 10:09

Bryn Gatland will show no fear in spearheading the initial assault against a British and Irish Lions team coached by his own father, according to Sam Warburton.

Gatland Junior is likely to line up at fly-half when the New Zealand Provincial Barbarians become the Lions' first opponents of the 2017 tour on Saturday.

The 22-year-old Blues playmaker has forced a Super Rugby breakthrough this term - and will now go head-to-head with father and Lions boss Warren Gatland.

Lions captain Warburton revealed his friendship with Bryn Gatland already charts back seven years, when the youngster was drawn into kicking sessions in the Wales squads run by his dad.

"I've known Bryn now for years," said Warburton.

"He was coming in to kick with the Wales squad six, seven years ago.

"The Welsh lads know him well, so I'm looking forward to coming up against him and shaking hands after the game.

"He's shown a lot of courage in the past and will definitely do the same again now."

Gatland's son slotted the winning drop-goal in a 17-14 victory over Otago in October that saw North Harbour promoted to the Mitre 10 Cup Premiership.

The increasingly-composed fly-half attended Hamilton Boys' High School just like his father, and has now started to make his mark with the Blues.

Warburton hailed Bryn Gatland's nerve for landing that pressure drop-goal last year, and insisted the Lions can expect more of the same in Saturday's tour opener in Whangarei.

"I saw Bryn play last year as well as this," said Warburton.

"I thought he showed a lot of courage for that drop-goal last year to win.

"You have to give him a lot of credit for that.

"He's in a good bloodline as well and has a lot of potential.

"It's a great achievement for him to be in this position."

Scotland scrum-half Greig Laidlaw hailed a moment of intense pride for the whole Gatland family, but insisted Lions boss Warren would not let his professional gaze slip.

"We've watched a little bit of him play, we've been doing our homework," said Laidlaw of Gatland's son.

"Clearly that's stranger for Warren than it is for us as players.

"But he's come in and played a few Super Rugby games this season and played well.

"He'll be among a group of players looking for their best game against us this weekend.

"I'm sure there will be big family pride there.

"I'm sure he'll be absolutely delighted for his son, but with his professional hat on, all he'll want is to win the game."

Source: PA

Feature United interested in Perisic, Herrera to rebuff Barca, Wenger set to stay at Arsenal - Transfer News

United interested in Perisic, Herrera to rebuff Ba...

The Guardian says Arsenal's board is set to rubber-stamp a new two-year contract for manager ARSENE WENGER when they meet on Tuesday morning.

Feature The most expensive goalkeepers in world football

The most expensive goalkeepers in world football...

Manchester City have been strongly linked with a deal for Benfica's Ederson Moraes which would make the Brazilian the most

Feature 5 things you may not know about Manchester City target Ederson

5 things you may not know about Manchester City ta...

Benfica goalkeeper Ederson has been heavily linked with a move to Manchester City after admitting he has probably played his

Feature 5 things we learned from the Scottish Cup final

5 things we learned from the Scottish Cup final...

Celtic wrapped up their first domestic treble since 2001 as they beat Aberdeen 2-1 in the final of the William Hill Scottish Cup.

Feature 5 things we learned from the Aviva Premiership final

5 things we learned from the Aviva Premiership fin...

Exeter Chiefs slugged their way to a maiden Aviva Premiership title thanks to a 23-20 victory over Wasps after extra

Feature Andy Murray

Andy Murray's potential path to French Open glory...

World number one Andy Murray heads the field for the year's second grand slam in Paris.