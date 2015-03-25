 
Gary Gold to leave Worcester at the end of the season

02 October 2017 03:54

Worcester director of rugby Gary Gold will leave Sixways at the end of the season to become head coach of the USA.

The 50-year-old South African will see out the remainder of his contract, due to expire in May, before starting his post with the game's 17th ranked side and is to play role in the appointment of his successor.

"I would like to thank the board for understanding my decision to accept the opportunity to coach at international level," Gold said.

"I have thoroughly enjoyed my time at Sixways and my focus will remain on Warriors until the end of the season, where I hope to leave the club in a strong place to ensure it can be successful in the long-term."

Worcester are rooted to the foot of the Aviva Premiership after five rounds, having secured a solitary losing bonus point.

Source: PA

