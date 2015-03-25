Gary Gold acknowledges opening day of season was bad for Worcester and Te'o

Worcester suffered a heavy opening Aviva Premiership defeat and a worrying injury to their England and British Lions centre Ben Te'o at Newcastle on Friday.

Te'o, drafted in just before kick-off when Wynyard Olivier pulled a hamstring in the warm-up, lasted just 27 minutes at Kingston Park before going off with an arm injury.

Worcester lost the game and director of rugby Gary Gold said afterwards: "It looks like Ben has damaged something in his arm and had to come off, which was not ideal after we had to change our back line just before kick-off when Olivier pulled his hamstring.

On the 35-8 setback, Gold continued: "The defeat is a very bitter pill to swallow. It was a very disappointing performance.

"We didn't play at all well and it's not a great start to what is always a long hard season.

"We don't have a choice, we have to regroup. I still have confidence in these players and we have to be tough on ourselves.

"Our error count was incredibly high and our discipline let us down.

"We thought Josh's try would be the turning point but it wasn't to be. It's just been a very bad day at the office.

"If we don't want to be in the same position at last year we going to have to react very quickly."

It was Newcastle's best start to the Premiership for many season and director of rugby Dean Richards was delighted.

He said: "The boys went out and delivered, so I'm really pleased with that.

"I'm delighted to get a bonus point win in the first game of the season, it's a real positive.

"It's a very happy changing room but the boys have said it's great to start with a win at home but now we have to back it up with a win next week (at Sale).

"We've changed our emphasis slightly from last season and the boys have worked very hard and we're improving year on year, which we always aim to do.

"It's going to be a long season but getting a win early on is key.

"We have quite a few players also waiting to come back in and it's a matter of weeks for some of them rather than months - they are not so far away.

"We will look at things tomorrow, have a chat about it, and see where we go from there."

Source: PA

