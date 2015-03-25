Freddie Burns hopes to bow out from Leicester Tigers at the top

Freddie Burns wants to leave Leicester Tigers on a high and hopes Saturday's Aviva Premiership semi-final against Wasps is not his last game for the club.

The fly-half is set to join Bath at the end of the season, returning to his hometown club where he began his career in the academy. He will be replaced at Welford Road by England's George Ford, who is moving in the opposite direction.

Burns has made more than 60 appearances for the Tigers since joining from Gloucester in 2014 but a Premiership final at Twickenham has eluded him, losing in two semi-finals.

He celebrated his 27th birthday last weekend and this Saturday at the Ricoh Arena he is aiming to make it third time lucky.

"I've not really thought about it potentially being my last game, that's being negative. You've got to be positive," said Burns.

"It's another semi-final, it's a huge game, I've been fortunate enough to play in a couple for Tigers and unfortunately I've been on the wrong end of the result so obviously I want to try and do something I've never done before and that is play in a Premiership final.

"Obviously it's a huge task against the team top of the table, Wasps are a very good team, but the last few weeks have given us a lot of confidence and we are certainly not going there just to make up the numbers."

Burns feels the news that he would be leaving at the end of the season helped rather than hinder his form, allowing him to play with more freedom.

"I feel personally I have been in steady form for the last 18 months or so and like the team I'm in that state of confidence at the moment," he said.

"The club made their intentions clear, they were honest and up front, and I think gave me an added incentive to try and prove a point. It's kind of released the shackles in a way and I've been able to go out and play how I want to, within the team structure, and prove a point and it has gone well so far.

"Hopefully that can continue on Saturday and we can reach the final."

Source: PA

