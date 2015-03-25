Fraser McKenzie skippers Edinburgh for Benetton clash

Fraser McKenzie will lead Edinburgh out for the first time on Saturday after being named club captain earlier this week.

The second-row forward has been named in the starting XV to face Benetton at Stadio Comunale di Monigo in Treviso after succeeding Magnus Bradbury as leader of the side.

Bradbury's absence from the team continues after he was suspended by the club following a night out two weeks ago that saw him suffer a head injury.

The Myreside club are on the hunt for a fourth win on the bounce in all competitions when they travel to Italy, and head coach Richard Cockerill has made eight changes to the side that thrashed Krasny Yar last week.

Dougie Fife and Jason Harries return to the wings, while Phil Burleigh joins them in the back-line after missing the last two games.

Stuart McInally and Darryl Marfo, both included in Scotland's squad for the autumn internationals, start in the front row while Ben Toolis packs down alongside McKenzie in the second row.

Cockerill's side are currently level on points with Benetton in the Guinness PRO14 table.

Source: PA

