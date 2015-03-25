 
France reprimanded in replacements row

16 June 2017 12:39

The French rugby federation has been reprimanded for failing to follow head injury assessment (HIA) protocols during the conclusion to March's RBS 6 Nations win over Wales in Paris.

Wales' interim head coach Rob Howley said the "integrity of the game had been brought into disrepute" after France replacement prop Uini Atonio went off for a head injury assessment, with starting tighthead Rabah Slimani then returning.

But an untoward incident review group (UIRG) appointed to investigate the incident concluded "there was no clear evidence that there was any intent to obtain a competitive advantage".

Source: PA

