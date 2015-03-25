France coach Guy Noves makes sweeping changes for second South Africa Test

France coach Guy Noves has made eight changes to his squad for the second Test against South Africa in Durban on Saturday.

Noves has swung the axe following the 37-14 defeat in the first Test in Pretoria, with Clermont's Damian Penaud coming in at centre to replace Henry Chavancy.

The 20-year-old son of former international Alain Penaud is rewarded for his fine end of season form.

Amongst the other changes are the return of the half-back pairing of Baptiste Serin and Francois Trinh-Duc, while there are also recalls for prop Rabah Slimani, hooker and captain Guilhem Guirado, second row Romain Taofifenua, flanker Kevin Gourdon and full-back Scott Spedding.

Commenting on the selection of Penaud, Noves told the French Rugby Federation website: " You expect, first of all, that he will live this adventure by playing for the first time at international level.

"It is no wonder that he takes to the field (at this level)."

Noves has kept faith with number eight Louis Picamoles and second row Yoann Maestri despite their below-par performances in Pretoria.

Source: PA

