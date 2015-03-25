 
France brush aside Australia in Women's Rugby World Cup

13 August 2017 10:08

France ran in eight tries to overpower Australia 48-0 and reclaim top spot in Pool C of the Women's Rugby World Cup.

Shannon Izar sent France on their way with a 26-minute hat-trick in Dublin as Les Bleus leapfrogged Ireland at the top of the section.

France led 29-0 at the break with Audrey Forlani and Chloe Pelle also crossing for tries against a porous Wallabies defence.

Pelle scored her second try and Romane Menager added another before Australia were reduced to 14 by Katrina Barker's yellow card.

Replacement Gaelle Mignot claimed the final France try, although she blotted her copybook in the final minute by offending at the breakdown and receiving a yellow card.

Audrey Abadie and Montserrat Amedee both kicked two conversions as France fell just short of the 50-point mark.

France will now play hosts Ireland in a pool decider on Thursday.

Source: PA

