Forwards coach Richard Blaze stands down from Leicester role

Leicester forwards coach Richard Blaze has resigned from his position at the Aviva Premiership club for personal reasons.

Former Worcester and Leicester lock Blaze retired from playing at the age of 25 due to a foot injury, but he remained at Welford Road and pursued a coaching career.

"Richard has been an integral part of the environment for a long time for such a young man," Leicester head coach Matt O'Connor said.

"He has worked extremely hard in a coaching capacity, he is a student of the game and has a real attention to the detail in his work.

"We are sorry to lose him, and we wish him well for the future."

Blaze, a former England squad member, added: "I have had an amazing 10 years with the Tigers, but for personal reasons I am now standing down as a coach here.

"I retired early as a player, but I've spent seven seasons as a coach and learnt such a lot."

Leicester said that club development coach Brett Deacon will expand his coaching role, including lineout work, on an interim basis until a full-time replacement for Blaze is found.

Source: PA

