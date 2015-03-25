 
Forward Cameron Fenton signs one-year deal with Edinburgh after trial spell

12 September 2017 03:23

Edinburgh have signed former Glasgow forward Cameron Fenton following a trial period.

The 21-year-old - who can play hooker or prop - has signed a one-year deal.

The former Stirling County player made his Glasgow debut against Munster in February 2016 before joining London Scottish five months later. He scored two tries in four appearances last season.

Edinburgh head coach Richard Cockerill said: "Cammy has shown during his short spell with the club that he is able to perform at a high level.

"He's a talented young Scottish player so it's good to have him on board for the rest of the season."

Source: PA

