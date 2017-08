Former England captain Chris Robshaw has agreed a new long-term contract with Aviva Premiership club Harlequins.

Quins announced that 31-year-old flanker Robshaw's deal will keep him at the Twickenham Stoop until 2020.

Robshaw, who has won 56 England caps and skippered his country at the 2015 World Cup, made his Quins debut 12 years ago.

Source: PA

