Five likely candidates to replace Jim Mallinder at Northampton

Aviva Premiership club Northampton have sacked their rugby director Jim Mallinder after 10 years in charge at Franklin's Gardens.

Here, Press Association Sport looks at five possible candidates who could be in the frame to replace him.

STUART LANCASTER

The former England head coach is currently part of Leinster's coaching team. Lancaster resigned as national team boss in November 2015 following a miserable World Cup campaign when England failed to survive the pool stage.

MIKE FORD

Ex-Bath boss Ford also had a lengthy spell as England defence coach, in addition to heading up the coaching team at French heavyweights Toulon. He is currently coaching in the United States.

JAKE WHITE

South Africa's 2007 World Cup-winning boss pretty much finds himself linked with every top job that becomes available. His pedigree is an outstanding one, and it would be no surprise if he featured prominently in Northampton's thoughts.

RICHARD COCKERILL

Would be a huge outsider, given Cockerill's long playing and coaching connection with Saints' fierce midlands rivals Leicester, but he could be just what they need to shake things up. The former England hooker is currently doing an impressive job at Edinburgh.

ANDY ROBINSON

Like Lancaster, Robinson is an ex-England head coach. He led Bath to European Cup glory in 1998, has also coached Scotland and was latterly in charge at Bristol. He is also currently available.

Source: PA

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.