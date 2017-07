Fiji have secured their spot at the 2019 Rugby World Cup in Japan.

Saturday's 14-10 victory over Tonga in Nuku'alofa, thanks to Leone Nakarawa's try and three Ben Volavola penalties, saw Fiji confirmed as the top Oceania qualifier and they will now join Australia, Wales and Georgia in Group D at Japan 2019.

The last remaining spot in the group will be taken by the winner of the Americas 2 qualifier, which will be either Canada or Uruguay.

Source: PA

